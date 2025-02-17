Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Departs For Azerbaijan To Attend APA Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 06:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday departed for Azerbaijan, leading a parliamentary delegation to attend the 15th annual meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Baku.
The meeting will bring together parliamentary leaders from across Asia to discuss key regional and global issues.
Gilani will represent Pakistan, engage with various parliamentary leaders, and highlight Pakistan’s stance on regional cooperation, democratic values, and parliamentary diplomacy.
The delegation, comprising senators and members of the National Assembly, will participate in discussions on a range of topics during the APA session.
This visit is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s parliamentary ties with other Asian nations and enhance regional cooperation.
