Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani lauds UAE envoy’s role in strengthening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, Thursday paid a farewell call on Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The Chairman Senate lauded the ambassador’s services, saying he played a vital role in further strengthening the fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

He said that during the envoy’s tenure, close engagement with the leadership and people of Pakistan imparted a new dimension to bilateral ties, said a news release.

Paying rich tribute to the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, Gilani said his foresight transformed the country into a hub of economy, trade, tourism, and technology.

He underscored that Pakistan deeply values its half-century-long relations with the UAE, which have withstood the test of time.

The Chairman Senate termed the constructive and effective role of the UAE’s leadership during the Pakistan-India war of May 2025 as a golden chapter in bilateral relations.

He also expressed satisfaction with the continuity of high-level visits between the two countries, reflecting the significance of their enduring partnership.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s priority is to transform these ties into a strategic and multifaceted economic partnership to jointly address challenges such as poverty, food security, and climate change.

Discussing political cooperation, Gilani said that collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE in global and regional organizations reflects a shared stance on key international issues. On economic relations, he highlighted Pakistan’s desire to diversify trade cooperation and explore new avenues of investment.

Referring to the Pakistani community in the UAE, the Chairman Senate noted that 1.8 million Pakistanis are contributing to the UAE’s development, while their remittances serve as a backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

On the occasion, Gilani extended a formal invitation to a UAE parliamentary delegation to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) scheduled for November 2025, terming the forum significant for sharing experiences and strengthening parliamentary ties.

He conveyed his best wishes for Ambassador Al-Zaabi and expressed confidence that Pakistan-UAE relations would continue to strengthen in the future.