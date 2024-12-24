Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
"Today, we pay tribute to the great leader whose vision, determination, and leadership were instrumental in the creation of our beloved country, Pakistan" he said in a message.
He said that Quaid-e-Azam’s commitment to justice, equality, and the rights of minorities laid the foundation for the Pakistan.
"His profound belief in the principles of unity, faith, and discipline continue to serve as guiding lights for our nation.
As we celebrate this significant day, let us renew our commitment to upholding the values for which Quaid-e-Azam fought.
Let us work together to strengthen the democratic institutions of our country, promote peace, and ensure prosperity for all Pakistanis" he said.
Gilani said "On this day, I urge all to reflect on the sacrifices made by our founding fathers and dedicate ourselves to realizing the dreams of a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive Pakistan, as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. May the spirit of unity, progress, and justice that he championed continue to guide our nation to greater heights".
He said that Jinnah's vision lives on in the hearts and minds of every Pakistani, and it is public duty to keep his legacy alive through actions and dedication to the nation.
Recent Stories
Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally
AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday
03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway
El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining
Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: DC
Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary
Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir Culture Day preparations
Football: South African Premiership table
No pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Rana Sanaullah
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam
CCP leads discussion on enhancing competition in Power Sector
One-day Int'l conference to commemorate Abdur Rehman Peshawari held at NPLD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally3 minutes ago
-
03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway1 minute ago
-
Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary1 minute ago
-
Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir Culture Day preparations1 minute ago
-
No pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Rana Sanaullah1 minute ago
-
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam1 minute ago
-
One-day Int'l conference to commemorate Abdur Rehman Peshawari held at NPLD54 seconds ago
-
KP govt implements comprehensive plan to secure Parachinar road56 seconds ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail congratulates Christian community on Christmas59 seconds ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets Christian community on Christmas1 hour ago
-
Kundi urges KP leaders to focus on addressing health, security issues1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar urges unity, equality on Christmas1 hour ago