Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Today, we pay tribute to the great leader whose vision, determination, and leadership were instrumental in the creation of our beloved country, Pakistan" he said in a message.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam’s commitment to justice, equality, and the rights of minorities laid the foundation for the Pakistan.

"His profound belief in the principles of unity, faith, and discipline continue to serve as guiding lights for our nation.

As we celebrate this significant day, let us renew our commitment to upholding the values for which Quaid-e-Azam fought.

Let us work together to strengthen the democratic institutions of our country, promote peace, and ensure prosperity for all Pakistanis" he said.

Gilani said "On this day, I urge all to reflect on the sacrifices made by our founding fathers and dedicate ourselves to realizing the dreams of a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive Pakistan, as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. May the spirit of unity, progress, and justice that he championed continue to guide our nation to greater heights".

He said that Jinnah's vision lives on in the hearts and minds of every Pakistani, and it is public duty to keep his legacy alive through actions and dedication to the nation.