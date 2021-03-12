UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate Thanks Lawmakers For Their Support

After winning election, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday thanked all the lawmakers for their support and confidence in him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :After winning election, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday thanked all the lawmakers for their support and confidence in him.

Talking to media persons at Parliament House, he said that he was particularly thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan to nominate him for the slot.

He said that Prime Minister Imran khan had nominated him from Balochistan province and Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi for Deputy Chairman slot giving representation to Erstwhile FATA. He expressed his resolve to run the Upper House with his full dedication.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that opposition should accept their defeat.

He said that from today, he was Chairman Senate and each member was honorable for him.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Afridi also thanked all the members of the Senate after winning election as Deputy Chairman Senate.

He said that he was especially thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan to nominate him for this slot, adding that PM Imran Khan had fulfilled the commitment he made to the people of erstwhile FATA.

He said that for the first time in history Deputy Chairman Senate was elected from erstwhile Fata.

