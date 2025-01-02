Chairman Senate urges youth to play role in shaping bright future of nation

Chairman Senate Syed Yousif Raza Gillani, Thursday, underscored the significance of channelizing the potential of youth bulge to lead the country on path of progress and realizing the dreams of founding fathers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousif Raza Gillani, Thursday, underscored the significance of channelizing the potential of youth bulge to lead the country on path of progress and realizing the dreams of founding fathers.

He was addressing the ceremony of president's “Quaid or Bachy” initiative, Quaid-e-Azam Leadership Summit and Quaid National Leadership Awards organized here in connection with the 148th birth anniversary of the Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The event was attended by Sindh ministers Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, youth representatives, civil society and media professionals.

Syed Yousif Raza Gillani said that Quaid's life and legacy was a beacon of hope, courage and dedication for the nation and it a pride to address those who carry the hopes and aspirations of our beloved Father of the Nation.

“The President of Pakistan has been hosting the celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary with a remarkable initiative called “Quaid aur Bachay”, he said and added that it was aligned with the Leadership summit of the Youth Parliament there could be no better venue or time to honour Quaid-e-Azam’s vision than in the company of young, dynamic minds.

He said that Quaid’s philosophy and ideas guide us in our common bid to build a prosperous and progressive Pakistan as envisioned by him. The Quaid-e-Azam had profound belief in transformative power of the youth as active builder of Pakistan and he urged the youth to equip themselves with knowledge, character, and resilience.

Chairman Senate said that youth have both responsibility and the power to shape the nation’s future through commitment, innovation, and resilience, whether it is through participating in democratic processes, contributing to technological advancements, or advocating for social justice, your efforts will determine the course of our nation.

“Your energy, innovation, and determination are the keys to overcoming the challenges we face today. Whether it is addressing climate change, fostering education, or strengthening democracy, your partnership with parliamentary efforts can lay the foundation for a better Pakistan,” he remarked.

Syed Yousif Raza Gillani said that he and his party PPP believe in politics of reconciliation and hallmark 18th amendment that empowered the federating units was passed unanimously thorough building political consensus. He termed it an honor to be elected unanimously earlier as prime minister and now as chairman of the upper house of the parliament.

Appreciating the efforts for fostering political awareness and leadership among youth and engaging them in meaningful dialogue, the chairman invited the youth to engage with the Senate of Pakistan.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah addressing at the occasion stressed on he need of revising the educational curriculum and promotion of political education. Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that youth should active part in politics so that they could understand the governance system of the country and contribute in development of the country.

Chairman Youth Parliament Rizwan Jaffer thanked Chairman Senate for his guidance and assistance in organizing the gathering and supporting the youth.