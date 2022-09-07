UrduPoint.com

Chairman Senate Visits Flood Affected Areas Of Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Chairman Senate visits flood affected areas of Balochistan

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that due to the recent floods, infrastructure had been destroyed on a large scale in Balochistan and Sindh, the restoration of which would take time

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that due to the recent floods, infrastructure had been destroyed on a large scale in Balochistan and Sindh, the restoration of which would take time.

He expressed these views, while talking to the media representatives at Dera Murad Jamali, during his visit to the flood-affected areas of Balochistan and Sindh on Wednesday.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Balochistan Awami Party leader Yar Mohammad Lehri accompanied the Chairman Senate.

The chairman senate said that heavy rains and floods had caused widespread destruction, crops standing on acres of land were destroyed and houses collapsed.

However, due to the precautionary measures of the people, the volume of human loss compared to intensity of the catastrophe remained well controlled "Federal, provincial government, Pak Army and humanitarian organizations are fully engaged in providing relief to flood-hit masses and rehabilitate the affected areas, however it will take time to fully restore the damaged infrastructure and bring normalcy in the calamity hit regions," he said.

Hailing the unprecedented efforts displayed by the armed forces in the flood-ravaged districts, Sanjrani said the Pakistan Army following their traditions played a pivotal role in this testing time." The timely and well-organized efforts of the Pak Army saved precious human lives in calamity-hit areas.

"In government's relief and rehabilitation operation, philanthropists must step forward in a coordinated manner to help the masses undergoing severe bad conditions," the chairman stressed.

