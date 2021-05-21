Chairman Senate visits Palestinian embassy to express solidarity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with other senators on Friday visited Palestinian Embassy to expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people against the naked aggression of Israel.

The Chairman strongly condemned the Israeli bombardment on innocent civilian Palestinian people. He said Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinian people and forced eviction of Palestinian Muslims were blatant violation of human rights and international laws.

The Chairman said peaceful settlement of Palestinian issue was imperative for durable peace in the world particularly in the region.

He urged the United Nation and all other international human rights organizations to take notice of this grave issue and played their active role of its peaceful settlement.

He assured the Palestinian people that the whole Pakistani nation was with them in this hour of odd and would continue to raise the issue at all international for a.

The Chairman also wrote his views in the visitor book.

Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, leader of the House in Senate Dr ShahzadWaseem and other senators also accompanied the Chairman.