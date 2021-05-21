Chairman Senate visits Palestinian embassy to express solidarity with downtrodden Palestinian people

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with other senators on Friday visited Palestinian Embassy to expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people against the naked aggression of Israel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with other senators on Friday visited Palestinian Embassy to expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people against the naked aggression of Israel.

In solidarity with Palestinians, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities carried out against innocent and unarmed Palestinians.

The series of attacks by Israeli occupation forces on innocent people, illegal settlement of the Israelis, and forced evictions of Palestinians were serious violations of human rights and international law, he maintained.

The Chairman said resolution of the Palestine issue was indispensable for lasting peace in the region. Human rights organizations, the UN Security Council, and the International community should take the issue of Palestine seriously and take measures for a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue at the earliest, he stressed while expressing solidarity with the Palestinians.

"Today we send a message to our Palestinian brethren that the Pakistani nation as a whole stands by them in every hour of trial. Pakistan will never leave the Palestinians alone in their just struggle for independence and will continue to raise its voice for their rights on every platform.

It is the moral responsibility of all Muslim countries to take joint and comprehensive action to resolve the Palestinian issue", he underlined.

To express solidarity with the Palestinians, earlier in the day, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani along with Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the Upper house in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem, chief whip officer in the senate, Senator Fida Muhammad and other Senators visited the Palestinian Embassy and met with the Palestinian Envoy.

In meeting with the Palestinian Ambassador, the delegation strongly condemned the bombing by Israeli occupation forces, storming of the holiest site, Al-Aqsa mosque, and the Israeli atrocities being carried out against worshippers and innocent unarmed Palestinians.

"Israeli aggression cannot demoralize Palestinian people. Jewish illegal settlers must refrain from desecrating Qibla-e-Awwal. Bombing unarmed Palestinians, including women and children, is a cowardly act", the Chairman underscored.

On the occasion, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that Pakistan would continue its support and would always raise its voice against Israeli atrocities on every international forum. Forced eviction of Palestinians is a serious violation of basic human rights and international law, he added.

The delegation offered Fateha for the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of those who got injured in the Israeli bombardment.

The Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani also recorded his remarks in the "Visitor's book". The government would fully participate in all parliamentary functions regarding Palestine. The issue of Palestine would be raised on every major forum of the world including Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Later in the day, Chairman Senate and members of the delegation participated in the solidarity rally and denounced the brutal acts of Israeli occupation forces.

The delegation accompanying Chairman Senate included Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, the Leader of the house in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Chief Whip officer Fida Muhammad, Senator Talha Mehmood, Nawabzada Umer Farooq, Senator Dr. Hamayun Mohmand, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimoor, Senator Seemi ezdi, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senator Saifullah Abro and others.