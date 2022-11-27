Chairman Senate welcomes new budget airline, 'Fly Jinnah'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed delight over the launch of the new budget airline, 'Fly Jinnah' in Pakistan while boarding the new carrier's flight from Islamabad to Karachi on Sunday.

The Chairman Senate had hosted H.E.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Thani­ of Air Arabia Group back in September 2021, where the plan to launch this airline was announced.

Chairman Senate wished the United Arab Emirates-based Air Arabia and its local partner, Lakson Group all the success in this venture. He further said, "Pakistan's aviation industry has great potential and instilling competition will ensure better service standards and flight experience."