UrduPoint.com

Chairman Senate Welcomes New Budget Airline, 'Fly Jinnah'

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Chairman Senate welcomes new budget airline, 'Fly Jinnah'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed delight over the launch of the new budget airline, 'Fly Jinnah' in Pakistan while boarding the new carrier's flight from Islamabad to Karachi on Sunday.

The Chairman Senate had hosted H.E.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Thani­ of Air Arabia Group back in September 2021, where the plan to launch this airline was announced.

Chairman Senate wished the United Arab Emirates-based Air Arabia and its local partner, Lakson Group all the success in this venture. He further said, "Pakistan's aviation industry has great potential and instilling competition will ensure better service standards and flight experience."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Senate Budget September Sunday All From Industry Arab Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

13 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

13 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

14 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.