Chairman Senate Welcomes Palestinian Students
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday warmly welcomed Palestinian students during their visit to the Senate of Pakistan, highlighting the institution's role as the House of the Federation, representing all provinces equally.
Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani expressed his pleasure that the students are studying at the medical university named after Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, a staunch advocate for Palestine.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for the Palestinian cause and condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza by Israeli forces.
He wished the students success in their studies and assured them of the Senate's full cooperation. Chairman Senate also reiterated Pakistan’s continued commitment to supporting Palestine’s struggle for justice and peace.
