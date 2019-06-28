UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Senate Witnesses NA Proceedings

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:51 AM

Chairman Senate witnesses NA proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday witnessed the proceedings of the National Assembly when the process for approval of Demands for Grants was underway.

The Speaker Asad Qaisar formally announced his presence in the gallery and welcomed him as well as other Senators accompanying him.

It is to mention that budget session of National Assembly is underway and Chairman Senate visited to observe the process of consideration of the budget.

Earlier, the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar visited the Senate on June 20, 2019 and witnessed the proceedings of the Senate when the debate on the Federal budget 2019-20 was underway.

