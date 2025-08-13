Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani felicitates nation on Independence Day

Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday extended heartfelt felicitations to the entire nation on Pakistan’s Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday extended heartfelt felicitations to the entire nation on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

In his special message, he said, “The 14th of August not only renews our cherished memories of freedom but also reminds us of the great struggle and unparalleled sacrifices made by our forefathers for the creation of our beloved homeland. Millions of Muslims of the subcontinent gave their lives, abandoned their homes, and sacrificed their properties so that we could live in a free, sovereign state—guided by our faith, culture, and traditions. These sacrifices will forever serve as a beacon for future generations, proving that when a nation moves forward in unity and determination, success is inevitable.

He said, the creation of Pakistan was the fulfilment of Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s vision and the result of the wise and resolute leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The chairman said, “On 14th August 1947, we emerged on the world map as an independent and sovereign nation. This day reminds us that independence is a priceless blessing—its protection, survival, and stability are the shared responsibility of every citizen. I urge all parliamentarians to rise above political affiliations and contribute selflessly towards the progress, prosperity, and stability of our country.”

He paid rich tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan, our security institutions, and law enforcement agencies who, through their unceasing sacrifices, safeguard the freedom and sovereignty of our homeland.

“On this day, we also remember our Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters who continue their valiant struggle against oppression for their right to self-determination.

Pakistan will steadfastly continue its moral, diplomatic, and political support for these oppressed peoples until they achieve their rightful destiny” he said.

He said, The history of the Pakistan People’s Party is one of sacrifice and service. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, ensuring the invincibility of the country’s defence.

He said, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto laid down her life for the restoration of democracy and the eradication of extremism.

The chairman said, President Asif Ali Zardari secured provincial autonomy through the historic 18th Constitutional Amendment, while today, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is working with dedication as a young leader to promote Pakistan’s development and enhance its positive image on the global stage.

As the Upper House of Parliament, Gilani said, the Senate stands for a strong, transparent, and effective parliamentary system to ensure unity, stability, and progress.

He stressed that national challenges can only be overcome through unity, harmony among provinces, political stability, and collective action.

Calling youth the nation’s biggest strength, he said investing in their education, skills, and character-building is the key to lasting prosperity.

“On this Independence Day, let us renew our pledge to work for a peaceful, prosperous, democratic, and strong Pakistan—one that fulfils the vision of our martyrs, the dreams of our founders, and the aspirations of our people,” he concluded.