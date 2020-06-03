UrduPoint.com
Chairman Seraikistan Council Shukat Mughal Passes Away

Wed 03rd June 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Seraikistan Council, eminent linguistic and educationist Professor Shukat Mughal passed away Wednesday morning. He was 70 and survived by a wife, two sons and three daughters.

He had authored 60 books among 50 contributed on promotion of Seraiki language and research. The late professor was working on arranging Seraiki dictionary consisting of seven volumes.

He was honored for launching Seraiki movement to promote its culture and civilization.

Shukat Mughal also remained attached with many newspapers and magazines both of national and regional repute as a columnist and feature writer. He had contributed a lot for radio and television programs as guest speaker and script writer.

People hailing from different schools of thoughts including poets, writers, educationists and social workers offered condolence on his demise. They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the grieved family.

