Chairman Shares PTA Efforts For Digital Inclusion Of Women, Girls In ICTs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj. Gen. (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa on Wednesday addressed the 'Whole-of-Government Digital Pakistan Roundtable' at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj. Gen. (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa on Wednesday addressed the 'Whole-of-Government Digital Pakistan Roundtable' at the GSMA mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona.

Chairman PTA briefed the audience about digital profile of Pakistan and emphasized on the connectivity landscape vis--vis investment potential in the telecom sector of Pakistan. The major regulatory interventions to facilitate the industry and consumers were highlighted by the Chairman such as cellular license renewal and spectrum auction, rationalization of spectrum, 5G roadmap, fiberization of backhaul, IoT framework and quality of service upgradation etc, said a news release received here.

The Chairman also shared PTA's efforts for digital inclusion of women and girls in ICTs as well as successful impact of Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS) in Pakistan.

Matters related to tax rationalization and financial health of the industry were also discussed.

It was resolved that all possible support through prudent policy and regulatory interventions will be provided to the industry to address profitability challenges and seek further investments in the sector. The Roundtable was curated by GSMA in the presence of senior leadership from Ministry of IT&T, USF, FAB, and industry CEOs.

At the end of the roundtable, a joint declaration was issued to reaffirm commitment to the 'Digital Pakistan Vision' of the Government of Pakistan.

