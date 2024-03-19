Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational training, medical facilities to women at Dar ul Aman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Chairman Sindh Human Rights Commission Iqbal Ahmed Detho has said that the Advisory council of Dar ul Aman should ensure the vocational training and medical facilities to the women survivors at Dar ul Aman on a permanent basis.

He said this while visiting Dar ul Amaan Qasimabad along with Additional Chief secretary Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Tuesday.

He also directed officers of Dar ul Amaan to conduct psychological sessions on a weekly basis for the mental well being of survivors because most of the victims pass through a trauma.

The Chairman HRC Iqbal detho checked the facilities being provided to victims at Dar ul Aman and asked from the survivors regarding their matters.

The Incharge Dar ul Aman Qasimabad Khalida Soomro briefed the chairman about the recent cases.

She said that most of the cases are related to domestic violence and we provide them legal aid in court matters.

She said that there is a dispensary where a lady doctor visits once in a week for routine checkups of women survivors.

On this occasion Chairman Iqbal Detho has directed Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to depute a lady doctor permanently for better medical condition of victims.

The chairman also directed authorities of Dar ul Aman and women Development department that they must arrange an Eid Party at Dar ul aman and invite members of Hyderabad chambers and ask them for their technical and other support.

He also directed DC Hyderabad that a monthly advisory council meeting of Dar ul Aman must be called to review the matters.

The Psychologist Women complaints cell Syeda Qurat-ul Ain Shah also briefed the chairman about the complaints of domestic violence registered at the cell and the mechanism of the women development department to resolve the issues by providing psychological and legal aid to the survivors.

Later the chairman HRC Iqbal Detho visited Dar ul Itfal Hyderabad and checked the rehabilitation facilities being provided to the children at the center.

The Director Dar ul Atfal Hyderabad Ms Irshad Baloch briefed the chairman HRC and said that there are 22 children registered at the center and we have the capacity of 35 children .

She requested the Chairman that a separate building should be provided to us for the teenage children because it's very difficult to handle them.

She further said that the teenage cases are mostly drug addiction and sexual abuse so to keep them with children is very difficult.

The Chairman SHRC assured them to identify any government building and he will help them in this regard.