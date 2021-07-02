Chairman SIAL assumes charge

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The newly elected chairman of the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), Khwaja Masood Akhtar, and Vice-Chairman Sarfraz Ahmed Bhatti, assumed charge of their offices during a simple ceremony, held at the SIAL Secretariat.

SIAL's outgoing Chairman Mian Naeem Javed and Vice Chairman Muhammad Afzal Shaheen handed over the charge to the newly elected office-bearers.

The event participants highly appreciated the services of SIAL's outgoing chairman and vice-chairman for the development and success of the Sialkot International Airport.