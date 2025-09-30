Chairman SIAL Presides Over 154th BoD Meeting
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Hassan Ali Bhatti presided over the 154th board of Directors (BoDs) meeting.
At the outset, Chairman SIAL Vice Chairman SIAL, along with other Esteem Board members, inaugurated the newly constructed BOD meeting Hall.
The meeting session witnessed the participation of almost the entire list of Board of Directors.
During the session, the participants deliberated on the ongoing progress, explored potential future strategies, and discussed other significant matters pertaining to the airport’s operations and future development.
Recent Stories
'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Larkana chairs monthly meeting, reviewed cleanness, drainage & street lights6 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Rana Mubashar distributes relief cheques among flood victims6 minutes ago
-
Efforts on for South Waziristan Lower’s development6 minutes ago
-
Chairman SIAL presides over 154th BoD meeting6 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign training reviewed6 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi praises FC for foiling terrorist attack in Quetta16 minutes ago
-
One killed in Landi Kotal firing16 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University marks Confucius Day with cultural celebrations16 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Mehdi Shah review relief, reconstruction activities in Gilgit Baltistan16 minutes ago
-
Three held with narcotics16 minutes ago
-
PERA recovers wheat stocks, state land worth Rs 54.5m in south Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Civil society urged to help boost voters turnout in KP LG by-election16 minutes ago