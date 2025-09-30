Chairman SIAL presides over 154th BoD meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Hassan Ali Bhatti presided over the 154th board of Directors (BoDs) meeting.

At the outset, Chairman SIAL Vice Chairman SIAL, along with other Esteem Board members, inaugurated the newly constructed BOD meeting Hall.

The meeting session witnessed the participation of almost the entire list of Board of Directors.

During the session, the participants deliberated on the ongoing progress, explored potential future strategies, and discussed other significant matters pertaining to the airport’s operations and future development.