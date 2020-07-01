UrduPoint.com
Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited Assumes Charge

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:49 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The newly elected Chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javaid, Wednesday, assumed the charge of his office here.

On the occasion, SIAL's new Chairman pledged to make all out sincere individual and collective efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic, besides providing international standard aviation facilities to the passengers as well.

More Stories From Pakistan

