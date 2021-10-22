Chairman SIDA for revisit Sindh Water Management Ordinance,2002

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Chairman Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Abdul Basit Soomro has said there is a need to revisit Sindh Water Management Ordinance, 2002, to make the law more suitable for the present situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Chairman Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Abdul Basit Soomro has said there is a need to revisit Sindh Water Management Ordinance, 2002, to make the law more suitable for the present situation.

Speaking at a meeting with the officials of SIDA at its Secretariat here on Friday, Soomro said a long time had passed since the promulgation of the ordinance. "There are certain confusions in that 20 years old law which ought to be clarified," he contended.

He pointed out that the method of electing chairmen of the Area Water Boards and Members of SIDA's board of directors was complicated. "It isn't possible to implement that method as laid down in the ordinance," he argued.

According to him, SIDA had planned to propose an amendment to the Sindh Government under which instead of chairmen of the Water Course Associations, the chairmen of the Farmers Organizations (FOs) would elected the Chairmen of the AWBs.

The Chairman SIDA said they wanted to improve collection of the water cess in addition to ensuring collective ownership of the irrigation network.

He said the authority would also propose strict punishment for the people stealing water from the irrigation network.

He apprised that the proposed amendments would be submitted to the provincial government in a week.