Chairman SIMAP Visits GCWUS
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A delegation from The Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan
(SIMAP) led by Chairman SIMAP Zeeshan Tariq visited the Government College Women University
Sialkot (GCWUS) here on Monday.
According to the GCWUS, the meeting was attended by senior officials, including
senior vice chairman and vice chairman of SIMAP, Pro-Vice Chancellor GCWUS and Chairpersons from the Departments of Physics and Zoology as well as Department of Physics, Additional Director ORIC and Director External Linkages Dr Adnan Saeed.
The discussions were fruitful and aimed at fostering academia-industrial partnerships to address the technical challenges faced by the surgical manufacturers in Pakistan.
These challenges include staying at the forefront of technological advancements, meeting international quality standards and managing the high costs associated with research and development.
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday
Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation
12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal
Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..
Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..
SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week
Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..
Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wickets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farewell ceremony held for outgoing deputy commissioner Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
Chinese book reading classroom opens at university in Mongolia7 minutes ago
-
Hot & Dry weather forecasts in Sukkur17 minutes ago
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the President of Micronesia on Independence Day17 minutes ago
-
First ever AI, technological advancement expo in city on Nov 717 minutes ago
-
Forest fire in Bara Hotar Lower Galiyat contained by Rescue 112227 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan27 minutes ago
-
AIMS to hold Sindh Diabetes Conference on Nov 1637 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest three47 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation47 minutes ago
-
12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal50 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 11 emergencies last week57 minutes ago