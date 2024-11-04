Chairman SIMAP visits GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A delegation from The Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan

(SIMAP) led by Chairman SIMAP Zeeshan Tariq visited the Government College Women University

Sialkot (GCWUS) here on Monday.

According to the GCWUS, the meeting was attended by senior officials, including

senior vice chairman and vice chairman of SIMAP, Pro-Vice Chancellor GCWUS and Chairpersons from the Departments of Physics and Zoology as well as Department of Physics, Additional Director ORIC and Director External Linkages Dr Adnan Saeed.

The discussions were fruitful and aimed at fostering academia-industrial partnerships to address the technical challenges faced by the surgical manufacturers in Pakistan.

These challenges include staying at the forefront of technological advancements, meeting international quality standards and managing the high costs associated with research and development.