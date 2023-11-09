Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board pays tribute to eminent scholars

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Chairman of Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Aatif has said that Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo and Shaukat Hussain Shoro have contributed for Sindhi Literature.

The chairman of the Sindhi Adabi Board, Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Aatif, has said that Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo and Shaukat Hussain Shoro have contributed to Sindhi literature.

In his statement in connection with the deaths of two eminent writers, Saeed-u-Zaman said that Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo, in his life, rendered remarkable services in different departments, including as Chairman and Secretary of the Sindhi Adabi Board.

Eulogizing the contribution of story writer Shaukat Hussain Shoro, the chairman said that his contribution to Sindhi literature would be remembered for a long time.

The chairman further said that a book 'Raat Jo Rang' written by Shukat Hussain Shoro had been published by the Sindhi Adabi Board and had been highly acclaimed by readers.

Meanwhile, Secretary Adabi Board Gulbadan Jawed Mirza, GHulam Hyder Kachi, Ayaz Soomro, Aizaz Leghari, and Syed Mir Ali Shah Kazmi laid floral wreaths on the graves of Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo and Shaukat Hussain Shoro and offered fateha.