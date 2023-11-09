Open Menu

Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Pays Tribute To Eminent Scholars

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board pays tribute to eminent scholars

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Chairman of Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Aatif has said that Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo and Shaukat Hussain Shoro have contributed for Sindhi Literature.

The chairman of the Sindhi Adabi Board, Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Aatif, has said that Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo and Shaukat Hussain Shoro have contributed to Sindhi literature.

In his statement in connection with the deaths of two eminent writers, Saeed-u-Zaman said that Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo, in his life, rendered remarkable services in different departments, including as Chairman and Secretary of the Sindhi Adabi Board.

Eulogizing the contribution of story writer Shaukat Hussain Shoro, the chairman said that his contribution to Sindhi literature would be remembered for a long time.

The chairman further said that a book 'Raat Jo Rang' written by Shukat Hussain Shoro had been published by the Sindhi Adabi Board and had been highly acclaimed by readers.

Meanwhile, Secretary Adabi Board Gulbadan Jawed Mirza, GHulam Hyder Kachi, Ayaz Soomro, Aizaz Leghari, and Syed Mir Ali Shah Kazmi laid floral wreaths on the graves of Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo and Shaukat Hussain Shoro and offered fateha.

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

13 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

13 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

13 hours ago
Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

14 hours ago
 Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

14 hours ago
 Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

14 hours ago
 Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research ..

Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research book

14 hours ago
 Source close to Hamas says talks underway for rele ..

Source close to Hamas says talks underway for release of 12 hostages

14 hours ago
 'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as ..

'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as Dutch eye India win

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan