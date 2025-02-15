Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Ishaq Samejo expresses sorrow on death of Akash Ansari

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Dr Ishaq Sameejo and Secretary Dr Ehsan Danish have expressed their grief over the tragic death of Sindh's renowned poet Dr Akash Ansari,
In their condolence message they said that Akash was a great and beautiful Sindhi language poet, whose resistance and romantic poetry inspired the youth of all ages and created enthusiasm in them.
Dr Ishaq Sameejo said that today we have lost a good friend and the best poet of our time.
Sindh and Sindhi poetry have suffered an irreparable loss with his death, which can never be filled.
