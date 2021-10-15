UrduPoint.com

Chairman SRB Pays Farewell Call On CM

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Sindh Revenue board (SRB) Khalid Mahmood Friday paid farewell call on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and presented him with an annual report 2020-21.

Khalid Mahmood was appointed as chairman SRB for a period of five-year tenure in 2016-17 which he is completing on October 16, 2021, said a statement.

The chief minister said that he was proud of the SRB and appreciated Khalid Mahmood's services and said when he had taken over in 2016-17 the recoveries were Rs 62 billion and within five years he had enhanced the recoveries to Rs 128 billion though the government did not enhance the tax rate.

He added that the Sindh Tax rate of 13 percent was lower than the other tax collecting agencies.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Khalid Mahmood not only enhanced the recoveries but also introduced reforms in the SRB, therefore the taxpayers, particularly the traders were happy with the organization.

The chief minister appreciating the services and the performance of Khalid Mahmood wished him best of luck for his future prospects.

Outgoing Chairman SRB said he had worked hard to the best of his abilities to make the organization more vibrant and effective.

