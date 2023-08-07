Chairman STBB denies shortage of school curriculum books exists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Chairman Sindh Text Book Board (STBB) Agha Sohail Pathan has refuted the allegation that the board is responsible for the shortage of school curriculum books.

Speaking at a meeting at the board's office in Jamshoro district on Monday, the Chairman said some elements wanted to sully the reputation of the board by spreading such disinformation.

According to him, the board published and distributed the text books in the months of June and July as per the statistics of the required books given by the Sindh education Department.

He said the process of distribution of the text books among the students started from August 1 and that the process would take 15 to 20 days to complete.

Pathan added that the board had supplied all the required books to the department which was currently responsible for supplying the same books to the schools.

The board's Secretary Nusrat Parveen Sahito, Enrollment In Charge Hadi Bux Khokhar and other officers were present in the meeting.