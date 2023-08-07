Open Menu

Chairman STBB Denies Shortage Of School Curriculum Books Exists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Chairman STBB denies shortage of school curriculum books exists

The Chairman Sindh Text Book Board (STBB) Agha Sohail Pathan has refuted the allegation that the board is responsible for the shortage of school curriculum books

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Chairman Sindh Text Book Board (STBB) Agha Sohail Pathan has refuted the allegation that the board is responsible for the shortage of school curriculum books.

Speaking at a meeting at the board's office in Jamshoro district on Monday, the Chairman said some elements wanted to sully the reputation of the board by spreading such disinformation.

According to him, the board published and distributed the text books in the months of June and July as per the statistics of the required books given by the Sindh education Department.

He said the process of distribution of the text books among the students started from August 1 and that the process would take 15 to 20 days to complete.

Pathan added that the board had supplied all the required books to the department which was currently responsible for supplying the same books to the schools.

The board's Secretary Nusrat Parveen Sahito, Enrollment In Charge Hadi Bux Khokhar and other officers were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Education Same Jamshoro June July August All From

Recent Stories

Additional IGP gives cash rewards, commendation ce ..

Additional IGP gives cash rewards, commendation certificates to CIA officials

23 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb withdraws PEMRA Amendment Bill ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb withdraws PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023

23 minutes ago
 US Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Counterclaim ..

US Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Counterclaim Against E. Jean Carroll - Fil ..

23 minutes ago
 RPO holds open court

RPO holds open court

23 minutes ago
 All possible resources being utilized to promote s ..

All possible resources being utilized to promote sports: DC

28 minutes ago
 PPC to organize mango party for journalists, famil ..

PPC to organize mango party for journalists, family members

28 minutes ago
PAC directs FIA to probe FPSC's past 15-year appoi ..

PAC directs FIA to probe FPSC's past 15-year appointments

28 minutes ago
 DC takes notice over non treatment of minor

DC takes notice over non treatment of minor

28 minutes ago
 OPF praises PM for restoration of zone five housin ..

OPF praises PM for restoration of zone five housing scheme

32 minutes ago
 Punjab govt delegation led by CM visits Agro Clust ..

Punjab govt delegation led by CM visits Agro Cluster and Cotton Textile Unit in ..

32 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs250 mln for opening girls' child ..

Govt allocates Rs250 mln for opening girls' child protection centres: DG

32 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers offered for 13 killed in train acc ..

Funeral prayers offered for 13 killed in train accident

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan