Chairman STEVTA Vows To Align Technical Courses With Industry Needs
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM
Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and Chairman Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA), Junaid Buland, Tuesday, vowed to align the STEVTA courses with changing needs of industry for ensuring better employment opportunities to youth
He expressed the views while chairing a meeting at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industries (KATI). The meeting was attended by representatives of various industries, including KATI President Junaid Naqi, said a statement issued here.
Junaid Buland said that providing vocational training to the youth was the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, which was being taken forward by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. On the instructions of Chairman PPP, the training courses of STEVTA will be adapted to the changing needs of the industries, so that the youth can get better opportunities in the practical field, he outlined.
The government has good working coordination with industrialists and these relations need to be further improved so that opportunities can be provided to the youth in modern industries, he said, adding that shortage of skilled manpower in various sectors including manufacturing, engineering and IT will be met.
He said that visits have been started to all the institutes affiliated with STEVTA to improve their performance.
The meeting agreed on enhancing cooperation between STEVTA and KATI while a proposal to establish training centers under public-private partnership was also discussed in the meeting.
President KATI Junaid Naqi, at the occasion presented a detailed briefing to Chairman STEVTA while industrialists highlighting the shortage of skilled manpower stressed on aligning the technical education and vocational training to the needs of industries.
