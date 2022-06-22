UrduPoint.com

Chairman STZA Pledges Support For Launching Technology Zones In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Chairman Amer Hashmi has pledged the STZA's resolute support for launching Special Technology Zones (STZs) in Sindh and expressed his desire to work closely with all stakeholders to achieve this objective.

A high-level delegation of the STZA, led by its chairman, visited the Sindh Secretariat in Karachi, where they held a working meeting with a delegation of the Sindh Secretariat. The Sindh Secretariat delegation was led by Chief Secretary of Sindh Dr Sohail Rajput including Secretary of Information, Science and Technology Asif Ikram and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Technology Tanzeela Umi Habiba.

The STZA chairman explained how the authority was implementing its National Roll-out plan, under which Special Technology Zones (STZs) were being developed across the country, where numerous opportunities would be created for Pakistan's burgeoning technology industry to thrive under international benchmarks.

He further elaborated that STZA was making efforts to support the technology industry at the grassroots level by offering globally competitive incentives to the small, medium, and large-scale technology organizations as well as enabling the rapidly growing freelancers' market in Pakistan.

STZA Chief Commercial Officer Javaid Iqbal presented the Innovation Clusters Strategy, under which high potential technology clusters across the country would offer incentives and regulatory support. He also briefed about recent technology investment potential in Sindh province.

The Sindh Secretariat leadership lauded the initiatives taken by STZA and expressed their full support and commitment to closely collaborating with STZA to pursue programs and initiatives for the fast-paced growth of the technology sector in Sindh.

The STZA chairman thanked the Sindh Secretariat for their support for these initiatives and stated that the collaboration of government, academia and industry, would foster innovation, and provide opportunities for the youth in the Sindh technology ecosystem.

