Chairman submits proposed draft of NAB rules in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday submitted the proposed 38-page draft of the bureau's rules in the Supreme Court (SC).

According to the documents, the NAB submitted the matter to the Regional board within one month of receipt of the complaint and the inquiry process was completed within four months while the NAB chairman could extend the inquiry period for another three months.

The chairman could order the arrest of the accused at any stage during the NAB inquiry while the NAB could recommend to the home ministry to include the name of any accused in the exit control list after fulfilling the legal requirements, the draft stated.

The documents further said appointments in NAB were made through the Selection Board, which consisted of three Grade 21 officers.