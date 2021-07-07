Chairman Sukkur Board visits different exam Centers

Chairman, Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur, Syed Mujutaba Shah has said, the board authorities have taken all-out measures to ensure a peaceful environment and prevent cheating at the examination centers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman, Board of Intermediate Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur, Syed Mujutaba Shah has said, the board authorities have taken all-out measures to ensure a peaceful environment and prevent cheating at the examination centers.

He said that section 144 has been already imposed around the examination centers.

Chairman BISE said, that a total of 113 centers had been set up in the four districts, out of which 26 were for female candidates and 87 for male candidates and strict measures wee taken to stop cheating during the exams.

During his visit to various Centres on Wednesday, the Chairman Board said twenty-three vigilance teams have visited different examination centers to check any sort of unfair means or irregularities, he added. The examinations of SSC Part-I were also held peacefully in Khairpur, Ghotki and Sukkur districts.