Chairman Sukkur Board visits various exam centres

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Chairman, the Board of Intermediate Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Palh has said the board authorities have taken all-out measures to ensure a peaceful environment and prevent cheating at the examination centres.

During his visit to an exam centre established at Government Modern High school here on Thursday, he said that section 144 has been already imposed around the examination centres.

Chairman Board Palh said vigilance teams have visited different examination centres across the Sukkur division to check any sort of unfair means or irregularities, he added. The first day of the examination of SSC Part-I and Part II were held peacefully in Khairpur, Ghotki and Sukkur districts.