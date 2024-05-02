Chairman Sukkur Board Visits Various Exam Centres
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Chairman, the Board of Intermediate Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Palh has said the board authorities have taken all-out measures to ensure a peaceful environment and prevent cheating at the examination centres.
During his visit to an exam centre established at Government Modern High school here on Thursday, he said that section 144 has been already imposed around the examination centres.
Chairman Board Palh said vigilance teams have visited different examination centres across the Sukkur division to check any sort of unfair means or irregularities, he added. The first day of the examination of SSC Part-I and Part II were held peacefully in Khairpur, Ghotki and Sukkur districts.
Recent Stories
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parents persuaded to end boycott of anti-polio campign in Khyber2 minutes ago
-
HEC announces Moroccan scholarships for students12 minutes ago
-
MA,MSc, M.Com final exams to start from May 13 in Sukkur AIOU center: Musvi12 minutes ago
-
Dolphin police arrest robber12 minutes ago
-
First virtual women police station inaugurated in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
Father kills son32 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 1320 adulterated milk32 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs 66 bln in nine months42 minutes ago
-
Three dacoit gangs busted52 minutes ago
-
Education ministry organises 7-day teachers training workshop52 minutes ago
-
SSC exams begin amid strict security across Sukkur division52 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s farmer leader appreciates govt1 hour ago