Chairman Sukkur District Council Meets Sindh CM

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 10:01 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Chairman Sukkur District Council Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Friday met with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss the provincial government's development mega-projects in Sukkur.

Kumail briefed the CM on various development projects and planning initiatives for Sukkur city and its surrounding areas.

Key projects discussed during the meeting included the construction of a family resort connected to the Sukkur-Karachi motorway, which will cater to local and foreign dignitaries.

Additionally, Kumail Hyder informed the CM about the restoration of recreational spots in Sukkur, the construction of new recreational and tourist sites, and the launch of a ferry service in the Indus River.

The chairman assured the CM that work on public welfare and development projects in Sukkur is progressing rapidly, in line with the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Sindh CM appreciated Shah's efforts and assured him of the provincial government's full support.

