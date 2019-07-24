Chairman SWC for completing welfare schemes in 3 month

The member National Assembly and Chairman Social Welfare Committee (SWC), Syed Abrar Ali Shah directed to complete all ongoing schemes funded by oil and gas companies within 3 months

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The member National Assembly and Chairman Social Welfare Committee (SWC), Syed Abrar Ali Shah directed to complete all ongoing schemes funded by oil and gas companies within 3 months.

He was chairing a meeting held on Wednesday to review pace of work on the schemes. The meeting was attended by officials of revenue and other concerned departments; Chairman Union Council Kotri Kabir Arshad Ahmed Sehto, Chairman UC Bela Wah Imdad Ali Rajpur and representatives of oil and gas companies.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed that the work was under progress on 4 medical dispensaries, additional rooms of three schools, installation of RO plant and cementing of streets by amount of Rs.

270 million provided by the Pakistan Petroleum limited and Oil and Gas Development Corporation.

Addressing the meeting Deputy Commissioner and Secretary SWC Captain (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao directed the Public Health Engineering, Building and education Works Engineer to provide weekly progress reports of works and ensure compliance of standards.

The DC expressed resentment over delay in installation of RO plant in village Fatha Muhammad and cementing of streets at village Aadho Dhayo and directed to complete the works in a period of three months.

On the occasion, representatives of PPL told the meeting that Pakistan Petroleum Limited would give one million rupees more for the development schemes within a month to the district.