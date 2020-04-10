UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Task Force Asks Govt To Increase Corona Virus Testing Capacity To 100,000 Per Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

Chairman Task Force asks govt to increase Corona virus testing capacity to 100,000 per day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Prof Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman of Pakistan Science and Technology Task Force has asked the incumbent government to increase the Corona virus testing capacity to 100,000 per day.

Talking to a private news channel, he said some nine mutation were being observed in the virus that had entered into this region from outside, and infected a large number of people.

In Pakistan, he said intensity of the Corona virus was not as much higher as in the European countries. The fatality rate in this country is much less than the ratio being reported in America, Italy, Spain and France, he added.

The Chairman said a laboratory would be operational soon in Karachi university for testing virus. Dr Ata ur Rehman said the scientists and experts from Germany and China, were supporting the project of lab for identifying different virus.

About the families of virus, he said, we simply called it a third family virus appeared before the world namely COVID-19. He further stated that in the recent history, there was a middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

To a question, he said the testing capacity in Indus hospital Karachi had been increased to 2500 per day from 800, after provision of Poly Chain Reaction (PCR), machines. He said, we must be able to enhance the ratio of testing the people so that virus-affected persons could be identified and isolated from healthy persons.

Meanwhile, Dr Javed Akram of Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences (UHS), said that government should take decision for extending the period of lock down. He said that social distancing, and other pre-cautionary measures as given by the health departments would be beneficial for citizens.

To a question about effectiveness of chloroquine being used for malaria, he said it was pre-mature to make final decision about the medicine.

However, he said that indigenously, we have started manufacturing the medicine to mild threat of the virus.

.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Technology China France Germany Spain Italy Family From Government

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram becomes Chef to be happy in quarantine ..

8 minutes ago

President, others offer Salat-ut-Tauba to rid worl ..

15 minutes ago

Woman who came to get money under Ehsas Progarm di ..

36 minutes ago

COVID-19: How weâ€™re helping Pakistan

1 hour ago

Coronavirus can leave many countries bankrupt Mian ..

1 hour ago

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.