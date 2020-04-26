Chairman Task Force calls for increasing testing capacity to detect exact number of coronavirus patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Task Force for Science and Technology Dr Ata ur Rehman has urged the authorities concerned to increase testing capacity for detecting coronavirus patients.

Enhancing testing capacity would help identify the affected persons with coronavirus symptoms, he stated while talking to a private tv channel programs.

Purchasing testing kits in bulk numbers would be an additional facility for medical staff in testing people with dangerous virus, he said adding that the procedure would help isolate the patients from healthy persons.

About vaccination, he said the experts in the ministry of science and technology had initiated preparation of vaccination but it was the first stage and an ardous work was still ahead to achieve the progress in that regard. He said that health experts would have to consult the DRAP, of approval for next phase. However, he said the process of vaccination would require handsome time to go for clinical testing of people with coronavirus.

The clinical testing of the affected patients could take some eight months to 12 months, to reach final conclusion for authenticity and effectiveness of the vaccination, he stated.

To a question about ventilators, the Chairman said, we need to have sufficient number of ventilators to tackle the emergency situation in public sector hospitals.

To another question regarding lockdown, he said implementing the lockdown in true perspective would benefit the citizens and protecting them from spreading virus.

Dr Ata ur Rehman stressed the need for observing social distance and precautionary measures that must be adopted by the people for the safety and security of their family members.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that there were 2500 ventilators, out of which, some one thousand had been repaired by the technical staff of the ministry and university.