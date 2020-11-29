Chairman Task Force urges PDM to desist playing human health amid COVID-19 rising cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force for Science and Technology, Dr Ata ur Rehman, on Sunday urged the Opposition parties to desist from organizing public meeting posing serious threat to human health amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The government should impose 144, to restrict gatherings of people anywhere in the country, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The people were ignoring the social distance formula and standard operating procedures (SOPs), introduced by incumbent government to fight against the dangerous virus, he added.

The Opposition should cease public meetings forthwith, and brushed aside political agenda for the sake of human lives, he stated.

The COVID-19, had made a colossal damage to economy of India and the United States of America, the Chairman Task Force stated.

In reply to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government could not go for complete lockdown because daily wage workers and labour community, would suffer a lot. Favoring the smart lock down policy, he said the government should implement the policy in all parts of the country.