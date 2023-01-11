UrduPoint.com

Chairman TEVTA Inaugurates Skill Park Momento

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Chairman TEVTA Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar has said that technical education has a crucial role in the development of the country and TEVTA Punjab is playing its part in this regard.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Skill Park Momento and the breaking of Bab-e-Hunar Ground here on Wednesday at the TEVTA Secretariat.

Secretary Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, Senior DG Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, and other officials were also present.

Both Chairperson TEVTA Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar and Secretary Ahmad Khawar Shahzad also reinstalled the historical memorial plaque of Dianand Technical Institute which was inaugurated by Mahatma Hans Raj on October 24, 1936.

Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar said that we are focusing to raise the standards of our technical education and for this purpose, "We are imparting demand-driven training to provide the best job opportunities to our students."

