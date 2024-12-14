Open Menu

Chairman TJP Aggrieved Over Martyrdom Of Afghan Acting Minister For Refugees

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Chairman TJP aggrieved over martyrdom of Afghan Acting Minister for Refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawaan Pakistan (TJP) Muhammad Abdullah Gul on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Acting Minister for Refugees Khalilur Rehman Haqqani in a bomb blast in Afghanistan.

May Allah elevate his status in heaven and grant patience to the bereaved family. said a press release.

He said that Khalilur Rehman was a smart and intelligent person who always played an important role in establishing good relations between the people of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

With his death, Afghanistan has lost a great leader and Pakistan a great friend, he added

