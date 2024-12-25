Chairman TJP lauds founder of Pakistan efforts for separate homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Chairman Tehreek-e- Jawanan Pakistan TJP Muhammad Abdullah on Wednesday, lauded the efforts of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam for the separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent where they could live freely and perform their rituals without any threat.

He congratulated the entire nation on the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that this great leader blesses us homeland today in which we are living in freedom without fear and security issue, which has no price, a press release said.

Abdullah Gul also congratulated the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Christmas day and said that all the religions in our country are important and are celebrating their religious and cultural rituals freely and they have complete protection.