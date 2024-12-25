Chairman TJP Lauds Founder Of Pakistan Efforts For Separate Homeland
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Chairman Tehreek-e- Jawanan Pakistan TJP Muhammad Abdullah on Wednesday, lauded the efforts of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam for the separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent where they could live freely and perform their rituals without any threat.
He congratulated the entire nation on the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that this great leader blesses us homeland today in which we are living in freedom without fear and security issue, which has no price, a press release said.
Abdullah Gul also congratulated the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Christmas day and said that all the religions in our country are important and are celebrating their religious and cultural rituals freely and they have complete protection.
Recent Stories
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award
Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ exhibition at ..
UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations and regio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman TJP lauds founder of Pakistan efforts for separate homeland1 minute ago
-
Minorities enjoying and living freely in Pakistan-ACD11 minutes ago
-
AJK PM pays tribute to Qaid-e-Azam on birth anniversary21 minutes ago
-
Ration distributed among 900 Christian families21 minutes ago
-
AJK PM pays tribute to Qaid-e-Azam on death anniversary41 minutes ago
-
AJK PM upholds bureaucracy's role in the region41 minutes ago
-
PAC holds photo exhibition "Quaid Kay Shab o Roz"41 minutes ago
-
Christmas cake cutting ceremony held in Balambat church41 minutes ago
-
SSP Central Zeeshan reviews security at Christian Churches on Christmas41 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists in South Waziristan41 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah extends felicitation on Quaid-e-Azam Day & Christmas greetings1 hour ago
-
Christmas Tree: a timeless symbol of joy & celebration1 hour ago