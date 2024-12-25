Open Menu

Chairman TJP Lauds Founder Of Pakistan Efforts For Separate Homeland

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Chairman TJP lauds founder of Pakistan efforts for separate homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Chairman Tehreek-e- Jawanan Pakistan TJP Muhammad Abdullah on Wednesday, lauded the efforts of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam for the separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent where they could live freely and perform their rituals without any threat.

He congratulated the entire nation on the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that this great leader blesses us homeland today in which we are living in freedom without fear and security issue, which has no price, a press release said.

Abdullah Gul also congratulated the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Christmas day and said that all the religions in our country are important and are celebrating their religious and cultural rituals freely and they have complete protection.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Price Muslim Christian All

Recent Stories

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of in ..

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridge ..

Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from T ..

Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday

17 minutes ago
 Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi du ..

Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours

28 minutes ago
 Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array o ..

Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..

31 minutes ago
 Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon

Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon

45 minutes ago
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emirati ..

MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31

46 minutes ago
 PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers ..

PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Bil ..

American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit

1 hour ago
 UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Se ..

UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appear ..

Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ exhibition at ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss ..

UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations and regio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan