UrduPoint.com

Chairman Ulema Board Calls On CM

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Chairman Ulema board calls on CM

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Sahibzada Hamid Raza met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Muttahida Ulema board Punjab Sahibzada Hamid Raza met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

The CM expressed his best wishes to Hamid Raza and directed that the Muttahida Ulema Board be run efficiently. The efforts of the Ulema were praiseworthy to strengthen the country and their role in keeping the nation united was important, he noted.

"The work of religion is a duty on all of us and we will fully support the promotion of religious traditions. It has been made mandatory for the students of the whole of Punjab to get Nazra education of the Holy Quran," he added. The Ulema Board and Seerat academy would be made operational and necessary guidance on religious matters could be taken through Seerat Academy, he concluded.

Sahibzada Hussain Raza and Sahibzada Hassan Raza were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab All Best

Recent Stories

US Pledges $376Mln in New Humanitarian Aid for Ven ..

US Pledges $376Mln in New Humanitarian Aid for Venezuelans - Blinken

2 minutes ago
 Hungarian ambassador meets Chief Minister

Hungarian ambassador meets Chief Minister

2 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue day observed across Punjab

Anti-dengue day observed across Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign touris ..

Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals

2 minutes ago
 President of Partially-Recognized Kosovar Republic ..

President of Partially-Recognized Kosovar Republic Calls NATO Membership a Prior ..

24 minutes ago
 French police bust Channel people-smuggling ring

French police bust Channel people-smuggling ring

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.