Chairman Ulema board calls on CM

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Sahibzada Hamid Raza met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Muttahida Ulema board Punjab Sahibzada Hamid Raza met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

The CM expressed his best wishes to Hamid Raza and directed that the Muttahida Ulema Board be run efficiently. The efforts of the Ulema were praiseworthy to strengthen the country and their role in keeping the nation united was important, he noted.

"The work of religion is a duty on all of us and we will fully support the promotion of religious traditions. It has been made mandatory for the students of the whole of Punjab to get Nazra education of the Holy Quran," he added. The Ulema Board and Seerat academy would be made operational and necessary guidance on religious matters could be taken through Seerat Academy, he concluded.

Sahibzada Hussain Raza and Sahibzada Hassan Raza were also present.