Chairman urges to follow teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to attain success in every sphere of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Chairman of Rahmatul Lil Alameen Authority, Khurshid Nadeem Wednesday urged that the nation to follow teaching of holy prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to attain success in every sphere of life and advise Imams to devise a code of conduct for Friday sermons to bring unity in society.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that keeping in view the sectarian divide, the Rahmatul lil Alameen was playing an active role to aspired and bring all religious scholars on one page., adding, the religious scholars need to spread of message of unity among Muslims.

He further said that we will introduce a uniform policy for all the schools of thoughts and will promote awarness drives for importance of character-building of the younger generation.

Chairman explained that the reason to establish the RAA was to guide the young generation about the glowing teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for real success in this world and the hereafter.

The scholars should play their role in educating society about the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he added.

Replying a question, he said we would take religious leaders into confidence and take strict action against those promoting sectarian intolerance.

RAA will monitor the use of loudspeakers installed at places of worship to curb verbal attacks on sects, hate speech and prevent the sentiments of other religions and sects from being hurt, he mentioned.