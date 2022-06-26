Chairman VC demands withdrawal of LG Act 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Village Council (VC) Topi East 2, Tamaz Khan has termed Local Govt Act 2022 as dacoity on the mandate and rights of the public representatives and demanded of the provincial government to withdraw it as soon as possible.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that he believes in criticism for reforms and taking all decisions on merit and consultation.

He said that the local government system is the beauty of democracy, saying the provision of funds and guaranteeing authority will help resolve longstanding problems of the people at their doorstep.

The chairman of the Village Council said that the drug mafia is the enemy of the nation and country and appreciated the recent joint crackdown of district administration and police against peddlers. In this connection, he assured all possible support to police to secure the future generation.