UrduPoint.com

Chairman VC Demands Withdrawal Of LG Act 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Chairman VC demands withdrawal of LG Act 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Village Council (VC) Topi East 2, Tamaz Khan has termed Local Govt Act 2022 as dacoity on the mandate and rights of the public representatives and demanded of the provincial government to withdraw it as soon as possible.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that he believes in criticism for reforms and taking all decisions on merit and consultation.

He said that the local government system is the beauty of democracy, saying the provision of funds and guaranteeing authority will help resolve longstanding problems of the people at their doorstep.

The chairman of the Village Council said that the drug mafia is the enemy of the nation and country and appreciated the recent joint crackdown of district administration and police against peddlers. In this connection, he assured all possible support to police to secure the future generation.

Related Topics

Police Democracy Topi Sunday All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

11 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

20 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

20 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.