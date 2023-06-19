Chairman, Vice Chairman District Council Badin take oath

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Newly elected Chairman of District Council Ali Asghar Haelepoto and Vice Chairman Fida Hussain Mandhro took an oath of office here on Monday

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Newly elected Chairman of District Council Ali Asghar Haelepoto and Vice Chairman Fida Hussain Mandhro took an oath of office here on Monday.

According to the details, Additional Deputy Commissioner �I Najeeb-u-Rehman Jamali administered the oath to the newly elected Chairman, Vice Chairman in the District Council Hall.

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Raho, MPAs, People's Party leadership, District Council members and citizens also attended the oath-taking ceremony.