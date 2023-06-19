UrduPoint.com

Chairman, Vice Chairman District Council Take Oath

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Chairman, vice chairman District Council take oath

Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur took oath as the Chairman of Mirpurkhas District Council and Mir Ahmad Khan Talpur as the Vice Chairman of Mirpurkhas District Council

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur took oath as the Chairman of Mirpurkhas District Council and Mir Ahmad Khan Talpur as the Vice Chairman of Mirpurkhas District Council.

District Returning Officer / Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zainul Abidin Memon administered the oath to the newly elected Chairman and Vice Chairman in the Commissioner's Conference Hall.

In a simple but impressive oath-taking ceremony Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Division Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, DIG Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (R. Asad Ali Chaudhary, MPs Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurguri, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Mir Tariq Talpur Mayor Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori, Deputy Mayor Junaid Buland, Additional Commissioner- 1 Dr Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Additional Deputy Commissioner 1 Mirpurkhas Prem Chand, District Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Khalid Hussain Lund, PPP Officials Mir Hasan Dhonkai, Abdu Salam Memon, Mir Tariq Talpur Ladies Wing officials Shamim Jhandir, Najma Lashari, Sumaira Baloch, and other officials participated in large number.

The DC Mirpurkhas also administered an oath to the newly elected Chairman of Town Municipal Corporation Mir Sher Muhammad Talpur Hajan Panhwar, Vice Chairman Wali Muhammad Narejo, newly elected Chairman of Town Municipal Corporation Syed Khadim Ali Shah Syed Shazal Ali Shah, and Vice Chairman Muhammad Nisar Gujjar also took oaths.

The newly elected chairmen vowed to work for the welfare and improvement of the people by representing their district.

Related Topics

Election Anwar Ali Asad Ali Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

BISE Hyderabad announces HSC Part-I annual examina ..

BISE Hyderabad announces HSC Part-I annual examination postponed papers schedule ..

6 minutes ago
 US Judge Orders Trump, Lawyers Not To Release Any ..

US Judge Orders Trump, Lawyers Not To Release Any Materials in Classified Docume ..

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.1,000 to Rs220,700 per t ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.1,000 to Rs220,700 per tola

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 116 emergencies last week ..

Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 116 emergencies last week

6 minutes ago
 CS GB vows to reform education landscape of Pakist ..

CS GB vows to reform education landscape of Pakistan

33 seconds ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar e ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar expresses sorrow over Greece bo ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.