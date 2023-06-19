Chairman, vice chairman District Council take oath

Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur took oath as the Chairman of Mirpurkhas District Council and Mir Ahmad Khan Talpur as the Vice Chairman of Mirpurkhas District Council

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur took oath as the Chairman of Mirpurkhas District Council and Mir Ahmad Khan Talpur as the Vice Chairman of Mirpurkhas District Council.

District Returning Officer / Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zainul Abidin Memon administered the oath to the newly elected Chairman and Vice Chairman in the Commissioner's Conference Hall.

In a simple but impressive oath-taking ceremony Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Division Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, DIG Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (R. Asad Ali Chaudhary, MPs Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurguri, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Mir Tariq Talpur Mayor Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori, Deputy Mayor Junaid Buland, Additional Commissioner- 1 Dr Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Additional Deputy Commissioner 1 Mirpurkhas Prem Chand, District Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Khalid Hussain Lund, PPP Officials Mir Hasan Dhonkai, Abdu Salam Memon, Mir Tariq Talpur Ladies Wing officials Shamim Jhandir, Najma Lashari, Sumaira Baloch, and other officials participated in large number.

The DC Mirpurkhas also administered an oath to the newly elected Chairman of Town Municipal Corporation Mir Sher Muhammad Talpur Hajan Panhwar, Vice Chairman Wali Muhammad Narejo, newly elected Chairman of Town Municipal Corporation Syed Khadim Ali Shah Syed Shazal Ali Shah, and Vice Chairman Muhammad Nisar Gujjar also took oaths.

The newly elected chairmen vowed to work for the welfare and improvement of the people by representing their district.