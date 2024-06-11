Open Menu

Chairman, Vice Chairman Of Sialkot Public School Elected Unanimously

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Chairman, vice chairman of Sialkot Public School elected unanimously

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Babar Iqbal and Amin Ahsan have been elected unanimously as Chairman

and Vice Chairman, respectively, of Sialkot Public School here on Tuesday.

In this regard, a meeting of the board of Governors of Sialkot Public School

was held with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain in the chair,

says a handout.

The meeting of trustees of Sialkot Public School, Pasrur Road was also held

at the DC Office Committee Room chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Board of Trustees/Assistant Commissioner

Sialkot Anum Babar, Members Sialkot Board of Trustees Abdul Ghafoor Malik

(President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Mian Naeem Javed,

Muhammad Akmal Cheema, Uzma Zaka, Arshad Ahsan Mir, Hanif Khan, Mian Riaz,

Tahir Majeed Kapoor, Sohail Khawar Mir, Imran Ashraf, Qaiser Shabbir, Khawaja

Masood Akhtar, Tahir Saleem Mirza, Amin Ahsan, Ahsan Naeem, Tahir Butt and

other members of the Board of Trustees.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain while congratulating the newly

elected Chairman and Vice Chairman, said that they should make Sialkot Public

School an ideal school from which the graduating students could set an example.

He said that for the construction and development of the institution, management

committees would be formed to promote academic, development, financial,

transport and co-curricular activities.

Related Topics

Road Sialkot Pasrur Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

8 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

16 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

16 hours ago
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

16 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

16 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

17 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

17 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

17 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan