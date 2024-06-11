Chairman, Vice Chairman Of Sialkot Public School Elected Unanimously
June 11, 2024
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Babar Iqbal and Amin Ahsan have been elected unanimously as Chairman
and Vice Chairman, respectively, of Sialkot Public School here on Tuesday.
In this regard, a meeting of the board of Governors of Sialkot Public School
was held with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain in the chair,
says a handout.
The meeting of trustees of Sialkot Public School, Pasrur Road was also held
at the DC Office Committee Room chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Board of Trustees/Assistant Commissioner
Sialkot Anum Babar, Members Sialkot Board of Trustees Abdul Ghafoor Malik
(President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Mian Naeem Javed,
Muhammad Akmal Cheema, Uzma Zaka, Arshad Ahsan Mir, Hanif Khan, Mian Riaz,
Tahir Majeed Kapoor, Sohail Khawar Mir, Imran Ashraf, Qaiser Shabbir, Khawaja
Masood Akhtar, Tahir Saleem Mirza, Amin Ahsan, Ahsan Naeem, Tahir Butt and
other members of the Board of Trustees.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain while congratulating the newly
elected Chairman and Vice Chairman, said that they should make Sialkot Public
School an ideal school from which the graduating students could set an example.
He said that for the construction and development of the institution, management
committees would be formed to promote academic, development, financial,
transport and co-curricular activities.
