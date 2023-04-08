Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Chairman WAPDA Announces Compensation To Victims Of Diamer Basha Dam Tragedy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Chairman WAPDA announces compensation to victims of Diamer Basha dam tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt General (Retd) Sajjad Ghani on Friday announced compensation to the families of victims who lost their lives and sustained injuries in Diamer Basha dam tragedy.

Compensation of Rs 500,000 each would be given to legal heirs of those who lost their lives and sustained critical injuries while Rs250,000 would be given to the ones who got minor injuries in the tragedy, said a press release issued.

He said in addition to the said compensation, Contractor Power China would also provide full financial support to those who had lost their lives or sustained injuries as per the policy.

He said one injured person has been shifted to Gilgit while two seriously injured were being shifted from Chilas Regional Hospital to Islamabad for treatment.

Seven minor injured persons had been discharged from Chilas Regional Hospital after being provided medical treatment, he added.

As many as three people had lost their lives while 10 sustained injuries in the tragic tragedy at Diamer Basha Dam site.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Water China WAPDA Dam Gilgit Baltistan SITE Chilas From

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry lauds Army Ch ..

18 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Ca ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Canadian Diplomatic Mission

18 minutes ago
 US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to D ..

US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to Discuss Russia, China - State D ..

18 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

30 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

36 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.