Chairman WAPDA briefed about water, power projects

During the meeting, the Chairman was briefed about WAPDA’s mandate, the mega projects it has executed in water and power sectors since its inception, the role it has been playing in socio-economic development of the country, and the progress on under-construction projects, said a press release.

Members of the Authority, General Managers and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that under-construction WAPDA projects are vital for water, food and energy security of Pakistan, therefore, completion of these projects in accordance with their timelines and fast-tracking rehabilitation of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) is the foremost priority for him. Initiating new projects in the shortest possible time is also inevitable to cope with increasing demand of water and low cost-electricity in the country, he further said.

The Chairman directed the participants to adopt best practices of project management for implementation of the under construction WAPDA projects. He also emphasized upon the importance of bringing improvement in organizational behaviour to make WAPDA an efficient organization in discharge of its duties. Muhammad Saeed further stressed the need for WAPDA to preserve trust of the people of Pakistan as it will always be the most valuable asset for the organization.

Earlier, during the briefing, the Chairman was apprised that WAPDA has been successfully maintaining Tarbela Dam, Mangla Dam and Chashma Barrage with cumulative live water storage capacity of 13.3 million acre feet (MAF) to provide water for irrigated agriculture across the country and help mitigate floods during high flow season. WAPDA owns and operates as many as 22 hydel power stations including Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project with total installed generation capacity of 9459 megawatt (MW). These hydel power stations provide about 33 billion units of clean, green and affordable electricity per annum to the National Grid at a meagre tariff of Rs.3.83 per unit, subsidizing the entire energy sector.

He was further briefed that WAPDA is constructing eight mega projects, which also include Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, and Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project. These under construction projects are scheduled to be completed from 2026 to 2030 in a phased manner to add 9.7 MAF of gross water storage and 9025 MW of hydel electricity. He was also informed of the progress achieved so far on the under-construction projects and timelines for their completion.

The Chairman was also briefed about WAPDA’s revenue sources, its ties with international financial institutions, financial strategy, challenges and options to arrange funds for completion of its projects. Briefings were also made about the matter relating to human resource, health care systems and WAPDA sports board.