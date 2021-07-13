UrduPoint.com
Chairman WAPDA Briefs PM About Progress Of Ten Mega Projects

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt. Gen. Muzammil Hussain called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Chairman WAPDA apprised the Prime Minister of the progress of ten ongoing mega projects under WAPDA.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the pace of projects.

