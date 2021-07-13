Chairman WAPDA briefs PM about progress of ten mega projects

Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt. Gen. Muzammil Hussain called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt. Gen. Muzammil Hussain called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Chairman WAPDA apprised the Prime Minister of the progress of ten ongoing mega projects under WAPDA.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the pace of projects.