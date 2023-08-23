Open Menu

Chairman WAPDA Directs To Implement Recovery Plan For Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project's Completion

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. (R) Sajjad Ghani has directed the contractor to chalk out a recovery plan and implement it in letter and spirit for completion of the 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project according to the schedule

The Chairman stated this while reviewing construction progress at various sites of the Project here Wednesday. A delegation of the World Bank (WB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) also accompanied him. Member Water, Member Power, GM (Coordination and Monitoring), GM Tarbela Dam Project, PD Tarbela 5th Extension and Project Managers of the consultants and the contractors were present on the occasion.

The Chairman had a detailed visit of the key sites, which include the powerhouse, tail race tunnel and downstream coffer dam, etc. He expressed satisfaction over the completion of the up and downstream coffer dams before the onset of the current high-flow season.

Completion of the downstream coffer dam has made it possible to continue construction work on the powerhouse and the tail race despite the opening of the service spillway of Tarbela Dam during the ongoing high flows, the Chairman said.

The Chairman was briefed that excavation of the powerhouse and the tail race tunnel as well as slope stabilization for the switch yard are in progress. While modification in the existing Tunnel No. 5 is also going on. Detailed presentations were also made to the Chairman about the progress of civil and electro-mechanical contracts of the Project.

Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is a component of a green, clean and least-cost energy generation plan, that WAPDA is implementing on priority. World Bank is providing US$ 390 million and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is US$ 300 million for construction of the Project.

Electricity generation from the project will start in 2025. With the completion of the Tarbela 5th Extension, the installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will increase from 4888 MW to 6418 MW.

