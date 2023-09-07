Open Menu

Chairman WAPDA For Ensuring Completion Of Diversion Scheme In Upcoming Low-flow Season

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) has directed the contractor to ensure completion of the diversion system during the up-coming low-flow season for diversion of River Swat.

The Chairman visited various construction sites of the project to review the progress achieved so far, said a press release.

He witnessed concrete works on upper stilling basin of the spillway; also observed construction activities at left and right abutments of the dam and various components of the diversion system including the diversion tunnels. GM and PD Mohmand Dam Project, the consultants and the contractors were also present during the visit.

Later in a briefing, schedule for diversion scheme, resource loaded programme for quarry development, stock piling and dam filling as well as activity-wise resource loaded programme for the whole project were discussed. The Chairman said that achieving the key milestones on time is inevitable for completion of Mohmand Dam Project in accordance with the schedule.

He emphasized upon the project team, the contractors in particular, to make concerted efforts in this regard.

WAPDA is constructing Mohmand Dam Project across River Swat in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is the 5th highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam in the world. The dam will store water for agriculture, control flood, supply water to Peshawar for urban use and generate green, clean and economically affordable hydel electricity. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026-27.

With a gross water storage capacity of 1.29 MAF, Mohmand Dam will irrigate 18,233 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda, besides supplementing irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. Installed power capacity of the project standsat 800 MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units. The project will also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose.

