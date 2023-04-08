Chairman WAPDA for ensuring effective safety measures at construction sites

Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) on Saturday visited Diamer Basha Dam Project in the wake of an incident that took place yesterday at one of the construction sites of the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) on Saturday visited Diamer Basha Dam Project in the wake of an incident that took place yesterday at one of the construction sites of the project.

The Chairman had a detailed round of the incident's site and interacted with the workers during the visit.

GM (Security), CEO Diamer Basha Company, GM (Diamer Basha Dam Project) and representatives of the Contractors and the Consultants were also present, said a press release.

Earlier, the management of Diamer Basha Dam Project informed the Chairman about causes of the accident and details about rescue and relief operation.

The Chairman expressed grief over the loss of precious lives. Emphasizing upon the Contractors and the Consultants to thoroughly re-look at the current safety guidelines, he directed the project management to put in place at all construction sites an effective safety mechanism to avoid such incidents in future.

The Chairman also gave away cheques of the compensation amount to the workers who sustained minor injuries in the accident.

It is to be mentioned that Chairman WAPDA had already announced compensation of Rs. 500,000 each for the families of deceased, Rs. 500,000 each for the workers severely injured and Rs. 200,000 each for the workers with minor injuries.

This compensation is in addition to the one which the affectees of the incident will receive from the Contractor as per rules.

Diamer Basha Dam Project is being constructed on River Indus, 40-Kilometer downstream of Chilas town. Construction work is simultaneously underway on more than dozen of sites.

The Chairman WAPDA also visited under-construction Dasu Hydropower Project and reviewed construction work on starter dam, cut-of-wall and under-ground power house.

He was briefed that the second diversion tunnel was scheduled for completion in mid April, while cut-of-wall in mid May. River diversion system would also stand completed by mid May to pass through River Indus round-the-year.

The Chairman urged upon the project authorities to complete construction work as per the schedule. The 2160-MW Phase-I of Dasu Hydropower Project is likely to start electricity generation in 2026.