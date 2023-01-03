UrduPoint.com

Chairman WAPDA Hydro Electric Labour Union, Shujaullah Ghumro Visits SPC, Congratulates To Newly Office Bearers

Chairman WAPDA Hydro Electric Labour Union, Shujaullah Ghumro along with his colleagues visited the Sukkur Press Club (SPC) on Tuesday and congratulated the newly office bearers of SPC and Union of Journalists (SUJ)

Ghumro appreciated the role of SPC in promoting and development of journalism at local and national level. He noted that the SPC Building is the historical and cultural heritage.

